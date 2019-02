YGTUT follows the video for his track “Get It” with the official video for his track “Mind Ya Business”. Off of his I.O.U. EP, which you can download now on iTunes/Google Play.

<span

data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px;

overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;”

class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span>