Gunna follows the release of the official video for his new single “One Call” with an interview on Real 92.3. He chops it up about buying a $12,000 jacket, influence from No Limit, Future co-sign, Gucci Mane’s impact on trap music, Young Thug’s involvement in his career, forthcoming album Drip Or Drown 2, 21 Savage’s ICE arrest, Super Bowl LIII, Drip Harder 2 with Lil Baby, and more.

His new album Drip Or Drown 2 hit stores on February 22nd.