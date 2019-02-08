Album Stream: Ariana Grande – thank u, next

After building anticipation with her single “imagine,” “7 rings,” and the title-track thank u, next, Ariana Grande premieres her full album. Featuring 12 new songs and no guest appearances.

Ariana Grande will be headlining Coachella later this year along with Childish Gambino, and Tame Impala. She recently had a conflict with the producers of 2019 GRAMMY Awards, which cause her to back out of her performance.

