To build anticipation, Small Professor released “John Gotti” with Sean Price a few days ago and now he premieres their full project 86 Witness. Featuring ten new songs and guest appearances by DJ Revolution, Rock, Quelle Chris, Elucid, Castle, AG Da Coroner, Guilty Simpson, Your Old Droog, Illa Ghee, Reef The Lost Cauze, Curly Castro, Zilla Rocca, and Rob Kelly.

Small Professor recently spoke about the project:

“Some of our favorite rap music was created out of the one emcee/producer album tradition. It’s a tradition that I hope 86 Witness adds to. Though P is no longer with us, his legacy lives through his music, including this album. Despite never having the chance to meet, I hope listeners can feel the chemistry in what resulted from this project: two old souls from different eras with a common love for hip hop. Long live P!”

You can stream 86 Witness in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.