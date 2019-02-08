Chris Brown and Offset hop ski\pped and ended up in a beef over Chris posting a meme about 21 Savage’s arrest by ICE. He posted a meme of 21 Savages XXL Freshman freestyle with a british rapper voice poking fun at 21 actually being from the UK and not Atlanta like everyone with the caption

“C’MON FAM, STOP PLAYING WIT DA MAN’S DEM.”

Offset comment on Chris’ meme with:

“Memes ain’t funny lame.”

Which enraged Chris as he replied to Offset:

F*ck you lil boy. Better worry about what u got going and focus on “you.” All this cap on IG is what’s lame. Yo energy wasn’t like when I came to Drake’s show in LA. If you don’t get yo a hip a hop a hibbet a hibbet to the hip hop and ya don’t stop the rockin faceass out of my comments. Sensitive ass ni**a. Call me personally. U want some clout when all u gotta do is pull up. No camera, no flexing, and all that!!!!! If you a real man fight me. Oh and another thing, suck my d*ck.

The Offset decided to leave his comment section and took to his Instagram story stating:

“Coke head don’t want smoke.”

Chris then invited Offest to meet him at his home for a fight.

Check out the back and forth below.

View this post on Instagram CMON FAM, STOP PLAYING WIT DA MANS DEM. A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on Feb 3, 2019 at 5:40pm PST

View this post on Instagram Somebody tell Chris to chilllll A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on Feb 7, 2019 at 6:29pm PST