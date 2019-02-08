Demrick drops off his new project No Wasting Time. Featuring eight new songs and guest appearances by Dizzy Wright, Euroz, and Devvon Terrell. He sent a message to his fans about the project:

“Last day in Cabo and it’s beautiful 🔥. After this much needed vacation I can’t wait to get back to LA and finish getting ready for tour. #NoWastingTime drops tomorrow and your support means everything 💯. I need y’all to spread the word this independent grind ain’t easy and at the end of the day it’s all about y’all. Wouldn’t be no tours, no new albums, no happiness for me if I didn’t have y’all who believe in this music & my message.”

Demrick will be hit the road on his West Coast High Tour, which kicks off February 19th in Anaheim. Also performing on the tour will be Cypress Hill, Hollywood Undead, Xzibit, and DJ Hoppa. You can grab tickets BrokenComplex.com.

You can stream No Wasting Time in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.