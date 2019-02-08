Gunna – Drip Or Drown 2 (Artwork & Release Date)

Gunna follows his interview with Real 92.3 by revealing the official artwork and release date for his upcoming album Drip Or Drown 2. He took to his Instagram account with caption:

“Drip or Drown 2 🐍 💦 | 2.22.2019. Who Ready? #DOD2.”

Gunna will be releasing his new collab with Famous Dex soon and him and QC’s Lil Baby will release their follow up joint project Drip Harder 2 later this year.

Check out the official announcement below and pick up Drip Or Drown 2 when it drops on February 22nd.