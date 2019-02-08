Juice WRLD Announces ‘A Deathrace For Love’ Album

Popular Chicago artist Juice WRLD took to his Twitter account to announce his upcoming project A Deathrace For Love. He informed his fans:

“I’m losing my mind and I’m loving every minute of it 🤤😭😱🖤 just in time for the drop of the album… MARCH 8th… A DEATHRACE FOR LOVE ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️.”

He will hit the road with Nicki Minaj for The Nicki WRLD Tour, which kicks off February 21st.

Check out his tweet below and pick up A Deathrace For Love when it drops on March 8th