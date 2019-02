Jace drops off a new visual from his upcoming project No One 2 Blame. This one is for his Kenny Beats-crafted “ITYB (Is That Yo Bitch)”. Here’s what he had to say about the release:

Kenny Beats and I locked in last summer over a three week period just linking up and working. We always work when I’m in LA but its usually touch and go. “ITYB” was one of the first records we did and from the moment I started it, Kenny was like “this shit is crazy.”