Trevor Jackson will be releasing his Rough Drafts, Pt. 2 soon. He premieres the self-directed visual for his new single “Warning”. He had this to say about the video:

“This is my twist on what it’s like to be Black in America, or any minority for that matter. Accused, judged, and penalized all due to your appearance. So I decided to have a little fun and the idea of our reality vs their idea of us.”