In this episode:

Joe, Rory, Mal, and Parks had plenty to discuss. They begin with Spotify outworking their competitors (11:11). The guys also discuss Chris Brown vs Offset (43:32), men being selfish within relationships (1:17:47), Jeff Bezos (1:36:33), and a Nicki Minaj lyrical breakdown you don’t want to miss-iana (2:17:26)!

Sleeper Picks: Joe: Smoothe da Hustler – “Only Human” Rory: Big Pun – “My D*ick” Mal: Souls of Mischief – “93 til Infinity” Parks: Guilty Simpson – “Man’s World”