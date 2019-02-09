Video: Surveillance Video Of Bow Wow’s Jealous Rage Before Fight With Girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie Holden

Last weekend, during the Super Bowl festivities in Atlanta, Bow Wow was arrested after being enraged at his girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie Holden which led to a physical fight.The fight left Bow Wow badly scratched across the face and bruised. Leading people to believe that Ms. Holden was the aggressor but according to surveillance video obtained by TMZ, Bow Wow started fracas.

The video shows Bow Wow’s temperature boiling and it looks like he yanks a piece of paper from Kiyomi Leslie, which adds more fuel to the rumor that another man slipped her his number in front of Bow. Bow Wow can also be seen taking off his jacket aggressively as if he was preparing for a fight. The video doesn’t show the actual brawl but it captures the moments leading up to the slug fest.

Check out the clip below.