61st Annual GRAMMY Award Winners & Live Performances

The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards hosted by Alicia Keys took place tonight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. TDE’s Kendrick Lamar leads the way with eight nom, including Album Of The Year for executive producing the Black Panther soundtrack, OVO’s Drake follows K. Dot with seven noms. Producer Boi-1da received six noms and Childish Gambino, H.E.R., and Cardi B tied with five noms each.
Also performing tonight during the ceremony will include Post Malone, Janelle Monáe, Shawn Mendes, Miley Cyrus, H.E.R., Cardi B & more.
Check out the full list of winner & performances below, which will be updated as the night progresses.
Janelle Monáe Performs “You Make Me Feel”
Shawn Mendes & Miley Cyrus Perform “In My Blood”
Kacey Musgraves Performs “Rainbow”
Post Malone Performs “Stay,” “Rockstar” & “Dark Necessities” With Red Hot Chili Peppers
H.E.R. Performs “Hard Place”
Cardi B Performs “Money”
61st Annual GRAMMY Award Nominees & Winners:
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
Camila, Camila Cabello
Meaning Of Life, Kelly Clarkson
WINNER: Sweetener, Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes
Beautiful Trauma, P!nk
Reputation, Taylor Swift
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
Colors, Beck
Havana, Camila Cabello
God Is A Woman, Ariana Grande
WINNER: Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?), Lady Gaga
Better Now, Post Malone
BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM
Love Is Here To Stay, Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
WINNER: My Way, Willie Nelson
Nat “King” Cole & Me, Gregory Porter
Standards (Deluxe), Seal
The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic!, Barbra Streisand
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
Wouldn’t It Be Great?, Loretta Lynn
Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters, Maren Morris
WINNER: Butterflies, Kacey Musgraves
Millionaire, Chris Stapleton
Parallel Line, Keith Urban
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Invasion Of Privacy, Cardi B
By The Way, I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile
Scorpion, Drake
H.E.R., H.E.R.
Beerbongs & Bentleys, Post Malone
Dirty Computer, Janelle Monae
WINNER: Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
Black Panther: The Album
RECORD OF THE YEAR
I Like It, Cardi B
The Joke, Brandi Carlile
WINNER: This Is America, Childish Gambino
God’s Plan, Drake
Shallow, Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
All The Stars, Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Rockstar, Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage
The Middle, Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
SONG OF THE YEAR
All The Stars, Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Boo’d Up, Ella Mai
God’s Plan, Drake
In My Blood, Shawn Mendes
The Joke, Brandi Carlile
The Middle, Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Shallow, Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
WINNER: This Is America, Childish Gambino
BEST NEW ARTIST
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
WINNER: Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
Fall In Line, Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato
Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, Backstreet Boys
S Wonderful, Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
WINNER: Shallow, Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Girls Like You, Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B
Say Something, Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton
The Middle, Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
Four Out of Five, Arctic Monkeys
WINNER: When Bad Does Good, Chris Cornell
Made an America, The Fever 333
Highway Tune, Greta Van Fleet
Uncomfortable, Halestorm
BEST ROCK SONG
Black Smoke Rising, Greta Van Fleet
Jumpsuit, Twenty One Pilots
Mantra, Bring Me the Horizon
WINNER: Masseduction, St. Vincent
Rats, Ghost
BEST ROCK ALBUM
Rainier Fog, Alice in Chains
Mania, Fall Out Boy
Prequelle, Ghost
WINNER: From the Fires, Greta Van Fleet
Pacific Daydream, Weezer
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino, Arctic Monkeys
WINNER: Colors, Beck
Utopia, Björk
American Utopia, David Byrne
Masseduction, St. Vincent
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
Long As I Live, Toni Braxton
Summer, The Carters
Y O Y, Lalah Hathaway
WINNER: Best Part, H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar
First Began, PJ Morton
BEST R&B SONG
WINNER: Boo’d Up, Ella Mai
Come Through And Chill, Miguel Featuring J. Cole and Salaam Remi
Feels Like Summer, Childish Gambino
Focus, H.E.R.
Long As I Live, Toni Braxton
BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM
WINNER: Everything Is Love, The Carters
The Kids Are Alright, Chloe x Halle
Chris Dave and the Drumhedz, Chris Dave and the Drumhedz
War & Leisure, Miguel
Ventriloquism, Meshell Ndegeocello
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
Be Careful, Cardi B
Nice for What, Drake
WINNER TIE: King’s Dead, Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake
WINNER TIE: Bubblin, Anderson .Paak
Sicko Mode, Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee
BEST RAP SONG
WINNER: God’s Plan, Drake
King’s Dead, Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake
Lucky You, Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas
Sicko Mode, Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee
Win, Jay Rock
BEST RAP ALBUM
WINNER: Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B
Swimming, Mac Miller
Victory Lap, Nipsey Hussle
Daytona, Pusha T
Astroworld, Travis Scott
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Unapologetically, Kelsea Ballerini
Port Saint Joe, Brothers Osborne
Girl Going Nowhere, Ashley McBryde
WINNER: Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Boi-1da
Larry Klein
Linda Perry
Kanye West
WINNER: Pharrell Williams
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
Apes**t, The Carters
WINNER: This Is America, Childish Gambino
I’m Not Racist, Joyner Lucas
Pynk, Janelle Monáe
Mumbo Jumbo, Tierra Whack
BEST RAP/SUNG COLLABORATION
Like I Do, Christina Aguilera Featuring Goldlink
Pretty Little Fears, 6lack Featuring J. Cole
WINNER: This Is America, Childish Gambino
All The Stars, Kendrick Lamar and SZA
Rockstar, Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage
BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Call Me By Your Name, Various Artists
Deadpool 2, Various Artists
WINNER: The Greatest Showman, Various Artists
Lady Bird, Various Artists
Stranger Things, Various Artists