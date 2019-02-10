61st Annual GRAMMY Award Winners & Live Performances

The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards hosted by Alicia Keys took place tonight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. TDE’s Kendrick Lamar leads the way with eight nom, including Album Of The Year for executive producing the Black Panther soundtrack, OVO’s Drake follows K. Dot with seven noms. Producer Boi-1da received six noms and Childish Gambino, H.E.R., and Cardi B tied with five noms each.

Also performing tonight during the ceremony will include Post Malone, Janelle Monáe, Shawn Mendes, Miley Cyrus, H.E.R., Cardi B & more.

Check out the full list of winner & performances below, which will be updated as the night progresses.

Janelle Monáe Performs “You Make Me Feel”

Shawn Mendes & Miley Cyrus Perform “In My Blood”

Kacey Musgraves Performs “Rainbow”

Post Malone Performs “Stay,” “Rockstar” & “Dark Necessities” With Red Hot Chili Peppers

H.E.R. Performs “Hard Place”

Cardi B Performs “Money”

61st Annual GRAMMY Award Nominees & Winners:

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Camila, Camila Cabello

Meaning Of Life, Kelly Clarkson

WINNER: Sweetener, Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes

Beautiful Trauma, P!nk

Reputation, Taylor Swift

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Colors, Beck

Havana, Camila Cabello

God Is A Woman, Ariana Grande

WINNER: Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?), Lady Gaga

Better Now, Post Malone

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

Love Is Here To Stay, Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

WINNER: My Way, Willie Nelson

Nat “King” Cole & Me, Gregory Porter

Standards (Deluxe), Seal

The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic!, Barbra Streisand

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

Wouldn’t It Be Great?, Loretta Lynn

Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters, Maren Morris

WINNER: Butterflies, Kacey Musgraves

Millionaire, Chris Stapleton

Parallel Line, Keith Urban

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Invasion Of Privacy, Cardi B

By The Way, I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile

Scorpion, Drake

H.E.R., H.E.R.

Beerbongs & Bentleys, Post Malone

Dirty Computer, Janelle Monae

WINNER: Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves

Black Panther: The Album

RECORD OF THE YEAR

I Like It, Cardi B

The Joke, Brandi Carlile

WINNER: This Is America, Childish Gambino

God’s Plan, Drake

Shallow, Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

All The Stars, Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Rockstar, Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

The Middle, Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

SONG OF THE YEAR

All The Stars, Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Boo’d Up, Ella Mai

God’s Plan, Drake

In My Blood, Shawn Mendes

The Joke, Brandi Carlile

The Middle, Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Shallow, Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

WINNER: This Is America, Childish Gambino

BEST NEW ARTIST

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

WINNER: Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Fall In Line, Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, Backstreet Boys

S Wonderful, Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

WINNER: Shallow, Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Girls Like You, Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B

Say Something, Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton

The Middle, Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

Four Out of Five, Arctic Monkeys

WINNER: When Bad Does Good, Chris Cornell

Made an America, The Fever 333

Highway Tune, Greta Van Fleet

Uncomfortable, Halestorm

BEST ROCK SONG

Black Smoke Rising, Greta Van Fleet

Jumpsuit, Twenty One Pilots

Mantra, Bring Me the Horizon

WINNER: Masseduction, St. Vincent

Rats, Ghost

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Rainier Fog, Alice in Chains

Mania, Fall Out Boy

Prequelle, Ghost

WINNER: From the Fires, Greta Van Fleet

Pacific Daydream, Weezer

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino, Arctic Monkeys

WINNER: Colors, Beck

Utopia, Björk

American Utopia, David Byrne

Masseduction, St. Vincent

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

Long As I Live, Toni Braxton

Summer, The Carters

Y O Y, Lalah Hathaway

WINNER: Best Part, H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar

First Began, PJ Morton

BEST R&B SONG

WINNER: Boo’d Up, Ella Mai

Come Through And Chill, Miguel Featuring J. Cole and Salaam Remi

Feels Like Summer, Childish Gambino

Focus, H.E.R.

Long As I Live, Toni Braxton

BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM

WINNER: Everything Is Love, The Carters

The Kids Are Alright, Chloe x Halle

Chris Dave and the Drumhedz, Chris Dave and the Drumhedz

War & Leisure, Miguel

Ventriloquism, Meshell Ndegeocello

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

Be Careful, Cardi B

Nice for What, Drake

WINNER TIE: King’s Dead, Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake

WINNER TIE: Bubblin, Anderson .Paak

Sicko Mode, Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee

BEST RAP SONG

WINNER: God’s Plan, Drake

King’s Dead, Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake

Lucky You, Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas

Sicko Mode, Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee

Win, Jay Rock

BEST RAP ALBUM

WINNER: Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B

Swimming, Mac Miller

Victory Lap, Nipsey Hussle

Daytona, Pusha T

Astroworld, Travis Scott

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Unapologetically, Kelsea Ballerini

Port Saint Joe, Brothers Osborne

Girl Going Nowhere, Ashley McBryde

WINNER: Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves

From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Boi-1da

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

WINNER: Pharrell Williams

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

Apes**t, The Carters

WINNER: This Is America, Childish Gambino

I’m Not Racist, Joyner Lucas

Pynk, Janelle Monáe

Mumbo Jumbo, Tierra Whack

BEST RAP/SUNG COLLABORATION

Like I Do, Christina Aguilera Featuring Goldlink

Pretty Little Fears, 6lack Featuring J. Cole

WINNER: This Is America, Childish Gambino

All The Stars, Kendrick Lamar and SZA

Rockstar, Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Call Me By Your Name, Various Artists

Deadpool 2, Various Artists

WINNER: The Greatest Showman, Various Artists

Lady Bird, Various Artists

Stranger Things, Various Artists