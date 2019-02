YSL’s Gunna is putting the finishing touches on his new album Drip Or Drown 2 and now he announces the supportive tour, which kicks off March 31st in Anaheim, CA and runs through May 16th in Atlanta.

You can check out the full list of cities and dates below. Pre-sale tickets for the Drip Or Drown 2 tour are available now on Gunna’s official website. His new album Drip Or Drown 2 hits stores on February 22nd.