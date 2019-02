BlocBoy JB recently linked up with NLE Choppa for the official video for their collab “ChopBloc”. He returns with the visuals for his solo record “Clap Out”. Directed by Zach Hurth. Off of his upcoming project Purple M&M 2, which is coming soon.

