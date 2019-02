H.E.R. follows the remix of her popular track “Could’ve Been” featuring Tone Stith with her new single “Think”. Off of the soundtrack to the new movie What Men Want, which stars Tracy Morgan, Taraji P. Henson, Josh Brener, Kristen Ledlow, and more.

You can stream “Think” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

