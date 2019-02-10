New Music New Music: The Chainsmokers ft. 5 Seconds Of Summer – Who Do You Love By cyclone - February 10, 2019 0 The Chainsmokers return with their new single titled “Who Do You Love” featuring 5 Seconds Of Summer. You can stream “Who Do You Love” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play. <span<br /> data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px;<br /> overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;”<br /> class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>