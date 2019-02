YBN Almighty Jay linked up with YBN Nahmir for the official video for their collab “Think Twice”. He returns with a new record titled “Famous Pimp Freestyle“. He spoke about the track on Instagram:

“APPRECIATE ALL Y’ALL FOR GETTING MY “THINK TWICE” VIDEO LIT SO FAST🔥🔥 SO I DROPPED A SPECIAL FOR Y’ALL ON MY SOUNDCLOUD. LINK IN MY BIO🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆.”

You can stream “Famous Pimp” below.