Nicki Minaj Cancels Performance At BET Experience After Shady Cardi B Grammy Joke

Last night was a big moment for Cardi B as she became the first-ever solo female rap act to win a Grammy Award for “Best Rap Album”. After the announcement, BET’s official Twitter feed congratulated Cardi but threw shade at Nicki in a now deleted post claiming Nicki was being “dragged by her lacefront” after Cardi’s Grammy nod. The Nicki Minaj troll didn’t go over so well with Young Money’s Queen as soon after she announced via her Twitter account that her & Young Money would no longer be co-headlining the upcoming BET Experience concerts or attending the BET Awards ceremony. Tweeting:

Young Money will no longer be apart of the BET Experience or award show. ♥️🙏🏽♥️ Summer Tour dates dropping soon 🦄

The performance would’ve included Lil Wayne, Tyga and possibly Drake but that will no longer take place. She also highlighted BET being dragged on her Instagram comments.

Check out the mishap and the backlash below.

UPDATE: BET apologizes to Nicki Minaj.

“BET loves Nicki Minaj. We have supported her from the very beginning of her career and will continue to do so moving forward. Nicki has paved the way for so many performers and has solidified her place as one of the most powerful figures in the music industry. Unfortunately the respect we have for Nicki was violated by this post that should never have been written. The post does not reflect how we feel about Nicki. And further does not reflect our company values.

“We deeply apologize for the hurt, disappointment and confusion that this post has caused. We are committed to doing everything we can to address the situation. We are also conducting an internal audit to assure these types of posts are not published again. We have apologized to Nicki and her team. The post has been removed and we have taken additional appropriate action. We understand Nicki’s position and look forward to continuing our dialogue with her. Finally, we apologize to all of her fans. This should have never happened.”

