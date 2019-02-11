Offset’s Solo Debut Album Gets A New Release Date

Offset was originally supposed to release his debut solo album on December 14th, but it was pushed back with no explanation. Quality Control released the official trailer for his upcoming documentary with the caption:

“ALBUM 💽 & DOC 🎥 2•22•19@OffsetYRN.”

The clip shows footage of Offset in the delivery room with his wife Cardi B as she gives birth to their daughter Kulture, clips from the studio, performing with the Migos, and more.

Check out the trailer below and pick up Offset’s debut album on February 22nd.