21 Savage Granted Bond In Deportation Hearing Will Be Released Tomorrow Despite Earlier Reports

21 Savage is currently behind bars after being arrested by ICE in a deportation case. It was reported earlier that he had been released but that wasn’t the case. He was given bond in the case and his bond was posted with a pending release some time tomorrow February 13th.

His lawyers Charles H. Kuck, Dina LaPolt and Alex Spiro released a statement to TMZ:

“21 Savage asked us to send a special message to his fans and supporters — he says that while he wasn’t present at the Grammy Awards, he was there in spirit and is grateful for the support from around the world and is more than ever, ready to be with his loved ones and continue making music that brings people together.

He will not forget this ordeal or any of the other fathers, sons, family members, and faceless people, he was locked up with or that remain unjustly incarcerated across the country. And he asks for your hearts and minds to be with them.”

Stay tuned for more information as this store develops.