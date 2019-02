CMG’s LevyGrey follows the official video for his track “Temptation” with a new EP titled Figures. Featuring five new songs and guest appearances by Beam and Cruch Calhoun.

He spoke about the project on his Instagram caption stating:

“Making the FIGURES EP has been the most challenging time of my life. I almost gave up and even cut my hair in the process. But we did 😢.”

You can stream Figures in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.