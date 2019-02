Dreamville’s J.I.D is currently on the road for his Catch Me If You Can tour and he takes time off ti announce part two of the tour. He will be bringing along Saba, Mereba, and Deante Hitchcock. Part 2 kicks off May 3rd in and runs through June 19th in Atlanta.

ou can see the full list of cities and dates. Tickets go on sale for the Catch Me If You Can Tour Part Two starting February 15th.

You can download his new album DiCaprio 2 now on iTunes/Google Play.