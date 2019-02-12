New Music Music Video: ATLTop20 ft. Derez De’Shon, Money Man, London Jae, Verse Simmonds, Doeshun, Scotty ATL, T.O. Green & Young Greatness – VVS By cyclone - February 12, 2019 0 ATLTop20 calls on Derez De’Shon, Money Man, London Jae, Verse Simmonds, Doeshun, Scotty ATL, T.O. Green, and Young Greatness fof the official video for their collab “VVS”. Directed by Des Gray. You can download “VVS” now on iTunes. <span<br /> data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px;<br /> overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;”<br /> class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span>