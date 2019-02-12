New Music: Jose Guapo – F&N / Global Freestyles

Jose Guapo is putting the finishing touches on his project Graduated From The Streets 2 and decides to give fans two new freestyles. One over Future’s “F&N” and the other over Lil Baby’s “Global”.

