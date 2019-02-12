New Music: QUIÑ & 6LACK – Mushroom Chocolate

QUIÑ links up with 6LACK for new Valentine’s Day themed single titled “Mushroom Chocolate”. Produced by Chuck Inglish. Premiered by Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio earlier today. QUIÑ spoke about the collab:

“Made a song w the bear. Out tmrw (: Happy Valentine’s Day week forever & ever. 💋 🍄🍫❣️🏹🐯🐻.”

You can stream “Mushroom Chocolate” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.