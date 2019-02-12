New Music: Smif N Wessun ft. Musiq Soulchild & Rapsody – Ocean Drive

Smif N Wessun is set to release their new project The All on February 22nd. Here is their latest release titled “Ocean Drive” featuring Musiq Soulchild and Rapsody. They recently spoke this about the collab:

“Ocean Drive” is a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde style ode to relationships; reminiscent of Tupac or JAY Z & Beyonce’s “Me And My Girlfriend.” Although not your typical love song, it highlights the bond we have with a best friend and or closest rider. This Khrysis-produced track accommodates our straightforward vocals as we each reaffirm our loyalty with our significant others; thanking them for always be down to ride for their man. Rapsody offers her always fresh perspective from a ladies’ point of view, and Musiq Soulchild adds the finishing touches with his soulful plea. This is the perfect tune to groove to while cruising down Ocean Drive in Miami with your partner, or any drive for that matter.

You can stream “Ocean Drive” below and you can pre-order The All now on iTunes/Google Play.