Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast W/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 221) “Lost Your Edge”

In this episode:

Joe, Rory, Mal and Parks kicked off with the Roc-Nation brunch (11:28) and Grammys recap (23:54). They talk Cardi B (33:21) and H.E.R (50:59) and more regarding the Grammys. The guys also discuss Justine Skye and Sheck Wes (1:27:06), J. Cole and Lupe Fiasco’s beef towards the Grammys (1:36:52), Dame Dash apologizing to Jay-Z (1:45:01) and more!

Sleeper Picks

Joe: C.S. Armstrong – “Over You” Rory: Mahalia – “Do Not Disturb” Mal: Conway – “Be Proud of Me” Parks: Crimeapple & DJ Skizz – “Purple Rain”