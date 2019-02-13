Keyshia Ka’oir Buys Gucci Mane $1 Million Ring For His Birthday



Gucci Mane celebrated his 39th birthday yesterday with wife Keyshia Ka’oir. He gift to him on his special day was a $1,000,000 pinky ring. Keyshia took to her Instagram account earlier today with the caption:

“I”m so happy to have a husband like u @laflare1017 (my mr. perfect)!!! Everyday with u is a gift in itself & I’m so happy to share it with you my love! I still reflect on how perfect we are for each other & I thank God for u everyday! HAPPY BIRTHDAY my baby & know I LOVE U 4-EVA❤️😘 PS – Enjoy ur 35🥕💎 🎁 #FlawlessRockForTheWop #PinkyDrip💦#NoCloudsInHisStone.”

Gucci recorded a video of his own with the caption:

“Well Damn my wife just froze my pinky 35ct 🥕💎 Brrrrrrr @keyshiakaoir.”

Diamond expert Mace Blickman valued the ring and spoke about the piece:

“Very interesting and unique. I’ve never seen anything like it, a wedding band and a diamond combined like this. There’s certainly a lot of workmanship involved here. The center stone is a pear-shaped diamond mounted on top of an emerald-cut eternity band. Each individual diamond in the eternity band appears to be approximately one carat each. There is a micro-diamond pavé setting on both the wedding band and the gallery supporting the pear-shaped diamond. This piece is absolutely one of a kind.”

Check out the million dollar pinky ring below.