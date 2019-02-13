New Music: Avril Lavigne ft. Nicki Minaj – Dumb Blonde

Avril Lavigne is gearing up to release her sixth album Head Above Water on on February 15th. Before the release she give fans her new single titled “Dumb Blonde” featuring Nicki Minaj.

Nicki Minaj spoke about the collab on Instagram:

I used to drive to my job @ Red Lobster playing this woman’s album for an hour straight everyday for months. Crying to “I’m with you”, blasting “complicated” “things I’ll never say” “nobody’s fool” “sk8er boi”. 😩 omg. #DumbBlonde tmrw. This woman is so unbelievably talented 💖

Avril lamented on Twitter:

Nicki Minaj is my favorite!!! I’ve been listening to her for so long. As soon as I recorded #DumbBlonde, I knew she’d be the perfect artist to collaborate with on it. When she said yes it was like a dream come true!!! I can’t wait for everyone to hear!