New Music: NBA YoungBoy – Gangsta Fever

NBA YoungBoy delivers a new record titled “Gangsta Fever”. He was recently arrested after an altercation at a hotel. One of the hotel’s maids came into YoungBoy’s room after check out time so it was supposed to be unoccupied and his girlfriend Starr Thigpen started to assault the maid. The fight continued until the maid was able to escape and call police. NBA and his girlfriend were taken into custody and charged with three misdemeanors including possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), use of fighting words, and physical obstruction.

Check out his new release “Gangsta Fever” below.