New Music: Quelle Chris – Guns

Quelle Chris will release his new project Guns on March 29th. He decides to give fans the title-track. Produced by Chris Keys and featuring additional vocals from his wife Jean Grae. He recently spoke about his upcoming album:

“Guns is an arsenal of both sounds, styles and subjects. At its core it’s about things that can be weaponized for good or evil, including ourselves. The words we say, what we fear, how we love, how we live, what we ingest, what we believe in, who we idolize, shit like that. Somewhat a sonic study of the question “do guns kill people or do people kill people?” I never start an album the same way but one constant is I try to forget about everything I made before and do something different. Because I’m a fan too and I like hearing new things. I’d say we accomplished that with Guns. My goal with this and all albums is to create pieces people can enjoy, start to finish, for decades to come.”

You can stream “Guns” below and pre-order Guns the album now on iTunes/Google Play.