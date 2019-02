Houston legend Slim Thug celebrates Valentine’s Day with his new mixtape titled Suga Daddy Slim: On Tha Prowl. Featuring ten new songs and guest appearances by Z-Ro, DoughBeezy, DJ X.O., Jazze Pha, Beanz N Kornbread, and LHITNEY.

You can stream Suga Daddy Slim: On Tha Prowl in it entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.