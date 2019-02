Private Club Records’ 24hrs is featured on PornHub’s Valentine’s Day Album and he also drop his own project tield Valentino Twenty. Featuring 15 new songs and guest appearances by Ty Dolla Sign, Soulja Boy, Salma Slims, MadeinTYO, MyNamePhin, Skippa Da Flippa, blackbear, Rossi Rock, and Casey Veggies.

You can stream Valentino Twenty in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes.