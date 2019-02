Berner and Mozzy deliver their new project Slimey Individualz. Featuring ten new songs and guest appearances Wiz Khalifa, YG, Logic, Smiggz, Godholly, SOB x RBE, Ampichino, B-Real, and Rexx Life Raj. Also featuring production comes from Cozmo, CheezeOnDaSlap, TraxxFDR, CyFyre, One Drop Scott, Stinje, Sheisty, and Jay P Bangz.

You can stream Slimey Individualz in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.