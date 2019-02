Jim Jones and The Heatmakerz are fearing up to release their new project El Capo on March 22nd. Here are the visuals for their new single “Cristal Occasions”. Directed by Shula The Don. Shot during the annual Roc Nation GRAMMY Awards brunch. Featuring cameos by Jay Z, Diddy, Kevin Hart, Big Sean, Fat Joe, Casanova, Meek Mill, and more. You can download “Cristal Occasions” now on iTunes/Google Play.

