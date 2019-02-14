New Music: Juice WRLD – Robbery

Juice WRLD is putting the finishing touches on his new project A Deathrace For Love. He gives Beats 1 Radio host Zane Lowe the green light to premiere the first single from the project titled “Robbery”.
You can stream “Robbery” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play. The official video is set to be directed by Cole Bennett drop later today.
#ADeathraceForLove is coming. @JuiceWorlddd is sharing “Robbery” off the project as @zanelowe‘s #WorldRecord. Listen:https://t.co/2N8HZyC1cC pic.twitter.com/tgDnbsuW59
— Beats 1 (@Beats1) February 13, 2019