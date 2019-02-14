YNW Melly Arrested For Double Homicide

he is now been arrest an charged with double homicide.

According to the Miramar Police report, Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, and alleged accomplice Corlten Henry are in custody and have been charged with two counts of first degree murder. They stand accused of shooting and killing fellow YNW members, Anthony Williams (YNW Sakchaser) and Christopher Thomas Jr. (YNW Juvy) on October 26th, 2018. The investigation includes a charge for tampering with a crime scene to make the shooting look like a drive-by. Melly released a statement via Instagram:

To all my fans and supporters no I did not get locked up in Washington , but I am turning myself in today I want you guys to know I love you and appreciate every single one of y’all, a couple months ago I lost my two brothers by violence and now the system want to find justice.. unfortunately a lot of rumors and lies are being said but no worries god is with me and my brother @ynw.bortlen and we want y’all to remember it’s a ynw Family I love you @ynwsakchaser1 and @ynwjuvy #freeus

I’ll keep you posted on new information as it becomes available.

(1/2) Jamell Demons, a.k.a. YNW Melly & Cortlen Henry have been arrested and charged with two counts of first degree murder. The victims, Anthony Williams & Christopher Thomas Jr., were killed on 10/26/2018. The investigation, supported by forensic evidence, has concluded that pic.twitter.com/ArzVCLRxjd — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) February 14, 2019