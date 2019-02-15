Kodak Black Announces ‘Dying To Live’ Tour

Kodak Black released the official video for his single “Transgression” earlier this week and now he decides to announce his album Dying To Live’s supportive tour. Th etour will feature special guests YNW Melly (pending his criminal trial), Calboy, and his Sniper Gang crew. The tour kicks off March 14th in New Orleans and runs through May 11th in Miami. Cardi B will also headline on May 3rd in Des Moines.

Check out the full list of cities and dates below. Tickets are available on OfficialKodakBlack.com.

You can download Dying To Live now on iTunes/Google Play.