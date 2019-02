Erick Sermon follows his appearance on DJ Gumba’s “Chill Freestyle 2019” with his new single “That Girl” featuring Big K.R.I.T. and Ricco Barrino. E had this to say about the record:

“All southern girls from around the world. This song is for u..and these are a few of the southern girls we know.”

You can stream “That Girl” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play. His new project Verina is coming soon.