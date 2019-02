KXNG Crooked gives fans the seventh installment in his ongoing Hip Hop Weekly series. This one is titled “Bar’d Up” and flips of Naughty By Nature’s “Uptown Anthem”.

<span

data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px;

overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;”

class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span>