New Music: Soulja Boy – Crank That Big Drako

Soulja Boy follows the visuals for his track “Trappin Out Da Mansion” with his new single titled “Crank That Big Drako”. Off of his upcoming album How Can You Blame Me?, which is set to drop July 28th.

<span

data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px;

overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;”

class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span>