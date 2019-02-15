New Music: T.I. – Fuck Ni**a (Floyd Mayweather Diss)

T.I. has been leading the way in the Gucci boycott due to a black face-espue sweater they were selling. Floyd Mayweather, for whatever reason, has been blatantly defying the boycott recording himself going to Gucci and spending a small fortune in the store now. Taking offense to the move, T.I. decides to rekindle their beef in a new diss record titled “Fuck Ni**a” with a photoshopped picture of Floyd in the questionable sweater as the artwork.

You can stream “Fuck Ni**a” below and download it now on iTunes.