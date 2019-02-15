Video: Kanye West Has Kenny G To Play For Kim Kardashian For Valentine’s Day

Kanye West always exhibit his romantic side when it comes to his wife Kim Kardashian. A couple week’s back he had members of 112 serenade Kim via facetime and now for Valentine’s Day he enlisted the legendary Kenny G to play for her in a living room full of single-rose vases.

Kim took to her Twitter account to share the moment:

“NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day 💋💋💋,” she tweeted. “Best husband award goes to mine 🙋🏻‍♀️!!!! Most thoughtful gifts ever!!!!”

NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day 💋💋💋 pic.twitter.com/A1GD0UlEwu — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

somewhere over the rainbow 🌈 pic.twitter.com/setzbsuGgI — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019