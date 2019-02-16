21 Savage Turns Himself In On Theft Warrant

21 Savage was recently released following his ICE arrest and he now has turned himself in for a felony theft warrant. According to reports, he surrendered to authorities in Georgia for a nationwide warrant. The charges comes from from a club promoter who 21 allegedly stole $17,000 from when he was scheduled to perform at their club back in 2016. The warrant claims that he accepted a $9500 advance and did in show up at club to receive the other $7500, but refused to go out on stage and perform. 21 Savage has now been charged with felony theft by deception and will appear in court at later date. He was released on bail.

His lawyer Abbi Taylor responded to the charges stating:

“Mr. Joseph has committed no criminal offense. We look forward to an amicable resolution between the parties in the near future with no criminal implications whatsoever.”

This follows his new interview on Good Morning America. I’ll keep you posted on any new developments but this situation will likely be settled out of court.