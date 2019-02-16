Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 222) “Post-Hummus”

In this episode:

Joe, Rory, Mal, and Parks had plenty to discuss. They begin with the 10th year anniversary of Drake’s So Far Gone mixtape (9:35) and the speculation on YNW Melly’s situation (39:08), Young M.A. being the new Joe Budden (44:14), Jussie Smollett update (59:46), 6ix9ine’s image (1:11:40), Cardi B’s song with Bruno Mars and MORE!

Sleeper Picks of the week

Joe: 112 – “Sweet Love” Rory: Blackstar – “Brown Skin Lady” Mal: Teedra Moses – “Be Your Girl” Parks: Big L (ft. Fat Joe) “Da Enemy”