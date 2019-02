Dizzy Wright calls on Eric Bellinger to shoot the visuals for their collab titled “Picture Perfect”. Directed by AplusFilmz. His upcoming project Nobody Cares, Work Harder hits stores on March 15th and will feature 15 new records with guest appearances by Mozzy, Tech N9ne, Euroz, Jarren Benton, Chelle, Nowdaze, FUTURISTIC, Demrick, Berner, and Curren$y.

Watch the clip below and pre-order Nobody Cares, Work Harder on iTunes/Google Play.