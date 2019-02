John Legend recently released his new single “Preach” and quickly follows with the powerful visual. Directed by Dominique DeLeon. He had this to say about the single:

“Sometimes we can get so frustrated by the news and what’s going on and there’s this battle going on in ourselves. Do we become apathetic? Do we become engaged? Do we just talk about it, or do we do something?”

You can download “Preach” now on iTunes/Google Play.