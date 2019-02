Meyhem Lauren linked up with DJ Muggs for the visuals to their record “Balance”. He returns with The Alchemist and their new collab titled “Still Playing Celo”. This single will als be released on an vinyl with a new exclusive record titled “Codename”, which can be purchase on TuffKongRecords.com.

You can strea, “Still Playing Celo” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.