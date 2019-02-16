Video: 21 Savage – Good Morning America Interview

21 Savage was released on bond from an ICE detention center earlier this week and he speak for the first time in a new interview with Good Morning America.

He talks about immigration policies, feeling targeted by authorities, moving to the United States when he was seven, expired Visa, border patrol diss on “A Lot”, taking the proper steps to become a US citizen, concern over his deportation, paying $100,000 bond, love for his children, missing the GRAMMY Awards, and more.

Watch the full interview below and download I Am > I Was now on iTunes/Google Play.