Video: 21 Savage – Good Morning America Interview

By cyclone -
0

21 Savage - Good Morning America Interview

21 Savage was released on bond from an ICE detention center earlier this week and he speak for the first time in a new interview with Good Morning America.

He talks about immigration policies, feeling targeted by authorities, moving to the United States when he was seven, expired Visa, border patrol diss on A Lot”, taking the proper steps to become a US citizen, concern over his deportation, paying $100,000 bond, love for his children, missing the GRAMMY Awards, and more.

Watch the full interview below and download I Am > I Was now on iTunes/Google Play.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR